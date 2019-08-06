TD Securities Lowers Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target to C$1.10

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$1.15 to C$1.10 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Laurentian cut their price target on Crew Energy from C$2.00 to C$1.60 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial downgraded Crew Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from C$2.00 to C$1.20 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Crew Energy from a buy rating to a speculative buy rating and cut their price target for the company from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. GMP Securities downgraded Crew Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from C$1.65 to C$1.15 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Crew Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$1.48.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

TSE CR opened at C$0.72 on Friday. Crew Energy has a one year low of C$0.69 and a one year high of C$2.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.79. The company has a market cap of $103.88 million and a P/E ratio of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in assets located in the Montney area, which includes the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets with 445 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas situated south and west of Fort St.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.