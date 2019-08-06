Teekay (NYSE:TK) Trading Down 10.3%

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) dropped 10.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.64 and last traded at $3.67, approximately 980,590 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 704,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

TK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Teekay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teekay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $4.00 target price on shares of Teekay and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.19.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $411.80 million, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.85.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Teekay had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $358.99 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Teekay by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teekay in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Teekay in the second quarter valued at $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Teekay by 478.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,301 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Teekay by 34.2% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,917 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. 20.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Corporation provides crude oil and gas marine transportation; offshore oil production; and storage and offloading services in Bermuda and internationally. It operates shuttle tankers; floating production, storage, and offloading units; floating storage and offloading units; HiLoad dynamic positioning units; long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels; and conventional tankers.

