Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $285.00.

TDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $275.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.47, for a total value of $73,276.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,271 shares in the company, valued at $9,239,642.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles Crocker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $582,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,496 shares in the company, valued at $13,530,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,123 shares of company stock worth $10,099,288. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,856,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth about $19,355,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 752.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,719 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,761,000 after acquiring an additional 62,420 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,761.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,774 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,453,000 after acquiring an additional 49,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 326.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,696,000 after acquiring an additional 47,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDY traded up $5.35 on Thursday, hitting $287.42. 1,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,995. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $278.04. Teledyne Technologies has a one year low of $189.35 and a one year high of $306.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.