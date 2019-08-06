Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $18.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.58 million. Teligent had a negative net margin of 73.56% and a negative return on equity of 103.41%.

NASDAQ TLGT opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. Teligent has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $4.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43. The company has a market cap of $36.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLGT. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Teligent by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Teligent by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 17,951 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Teligent by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 203,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 43,414 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Teligent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in Teligent by 35.8% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 2,098,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 553,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Teligent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

About Teligent

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. It offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

