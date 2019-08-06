TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target Lowered to C$55.50 at Desjardins

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price objective dropped by Desjardins from C$56.50 to C$55.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on T. National Bank Financial raised their price target on TELUS from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TELUS from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on TELUS from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TELUS from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on TELUS from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of TSE T traded down C$0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$47.08. The company had a trading volume of 857,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,462. The firm has a market cap of $28.73 billion and a PE ratio of 16.19. TELUS has a 12 month low of C$43.88 and a 12 month high of C$51.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$48.29.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.53 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 3.1800001 earnings per share for the current year.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

