Ten Lifestyle Group PLC (LON:TENG) Insider Acquires £26,294.24 in Stock

Ten Lifestyle Group PLC (LON:TENG) insider Bruce Weatherill acquired 23,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of £26,294.24 ($34,358.08).

Shares of TENG traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 108.50 ($1.42). 17,888 shares of the stock were exchanged. Ten Lifestyle Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 19 ($0.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 131.23 ($1.71). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 109.24. The firm has a market cap of $90.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get Ten Lifestyle Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TENG. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ten Lifestyle Group from GBX 73 ($0.95) to GBX 92 ($1.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ten Lifestyle Group in a research report on Monday.

Ten Lifestyle Group Company Profile

Ten Lifestyle Group plc provides concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals worldwide. The company assists its members to discover, organize, and book travel, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Ten Lifestyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ten Lifestyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.