Tenaris (NYSE:TS) PT Set at $33.00 by Barclays

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) has been given a $33.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TS. TheStreet raised shares of Tenaris from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 price target on shares of Tenaris and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Tenaris from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.76.

Get Tenaris alerts:

NYSE TS traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $23.28. 224,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,657,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.73. Tenaris has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $35.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TS. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 292.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 7.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. 14.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.