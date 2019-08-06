Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.08-2.59 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $18-18.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.19 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY19 guidance to $2.08-2.59 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on THC. TheStreet lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare to $27.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $24.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.46.

Tenet Healthcare stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.63. 90,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,820. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $39.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.98, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.25.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L acquired 27,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.99 per share, with a total value of $575,629.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

