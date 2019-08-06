Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.50

Teranga Gold Corp (TSE:TGZ) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.50 and last traded at C$5.46, with a volume of 365354 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.25.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of Teranga Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of $564.83 million and a P/E ratio of 110.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$122.49 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Teranga Gold Corp will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Teranga Gold news, Senior Officer Navin Dyal purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 36,500 shares in the company, valued at C$112,420.

About Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ)

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. Its projects comprising Sabodala gold mine located in the Republic of Senegal and Wahgnion gold project located in Burkina Faso, as well as 100% owned Golden Hill project, which include 3 exploration permits covering an area of approximately 468 square kilometers located in southwestern Burkina Faso on the Houndé belt.

