Texas Yale Capital Corp. Cuts Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,013 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,054,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,970,000 after buying an additional 3,710,763 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 355.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,076,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,620,000 after buying an additional 1,620,613 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,724,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,824,000 after buying an additional 1,298,116 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 369.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,404,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,753,000 after buying an additional 1,104,866 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 8,799.3% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 690,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 682,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $96,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Kunst purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.66 per share, with a total value of $79,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Philip Morris International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.92.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.93. 111,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,060,542. The stock has a market cap of $126.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.80. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $64.67 and a one year high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 89.41%.

Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

