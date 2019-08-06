Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $1.03 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,760 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 354.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 68,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,976,509. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.01. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $71.08 and a 52 week high of $91.85.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

