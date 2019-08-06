Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $1.52 Million Holdings in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lessened its holdings in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 51.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,512 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WPC. Honeywell International Inc. grew its position in shares of WP Carey by 29.7% in the second quarter. Honeywell International Inc. now owns 31,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in WP Carey by 10.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC grew its position in WP Carey by 0.5% during the second quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 37,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in WP Carey by 4.6% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in WP Carey by 27.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 100,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,185,000 after buying an additional 22,015 shares in the last quarter. 53.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WPC traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $83.76. 6,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,485. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. WP Carey Inc has a 52 week low of $62.12 and a 52 week high of $87.35. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.48.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.85). WP Carey had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 38.36%. The business had revenue of $305.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WP Carey Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WPC shares. Citigroup raised WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reduced their price target on WP Carey to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded WP Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.45.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

