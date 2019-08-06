Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $960,000 Stock Holdings in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lessened its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,551 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Liberty Property Trust were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 37.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Property Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LPT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Liberty Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

NYSE:LPT traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.80. The company had a trading volume of 99,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,483. Liberty Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $39.82 and a fifty-two week high of $53.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Liberty Property Trust’s payout ratio is 74.55%.

In other Liberty Property Trust news, SVP Mary Beth Morrissey sold 4,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total value of $226,161.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,722. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Property Trust Company Profile

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.