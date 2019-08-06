Texas Yale Capital Corp. Lowers Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lessened its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,639 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth about $1,638,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth about $2,453,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth about $333,000. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth about $2,549,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth about $305,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stephens raised shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $126.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

In other news, President Matthew J. Wallach sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $1,690,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total value of $6,693,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,543,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,839 shares of company stock valued at $14,238,093 in the last 90 days. 14.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded up $4.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.62. 320,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,069. The company has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 129.53, a P/E/G ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Veeva Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $78.40 and a twelve month high of $176.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.40.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $244.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.69 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 28.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

