Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 56,046 Shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. cut its holdings in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 56,046 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 176,673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 29,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,117 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Plains GP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Shares of NYSE:PAGP traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $22.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,820. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 52-week low of $19.17 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.54 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.25%.

In other Plains GP news, Director Everardo Goyanes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $492,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,703. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Emg Investment, Llc sold 7,328,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $169,283,522.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

