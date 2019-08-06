Texas Yale Capital Corp. Trims Holdings in Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. reduced its holdings in shares of Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,837 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 16,837 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Anadarko Petroleum were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 546 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 797.8% during the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 577 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APC traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,096,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,833,539. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.40 and a fifty-two week high of $76.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.07. The company has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.64.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Anadarko Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Anadarko Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Anadarko Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Anadarko Petroleum from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Anadarko Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Anadarko Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anadarko Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.25.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

