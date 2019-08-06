The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,211,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,616 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $112,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 230.8% during the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.86.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,530,342. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.09. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $44.25 and a one year high of $54.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.48.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 23,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,118,194.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 165,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,914,099.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 30,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $1,519,687.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,173.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 369,175 shares of company stock worth $18,634,452 in the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.