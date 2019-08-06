The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.27-0.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $66.5-68.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $72.14 million.The Hackett Group also updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $0.27-0.29 EPS.

Shares of HCKT stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.02. The company had a trading volume of 103,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,237. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $473.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.62. The Hackett Group has a one year low of $15.16 and a one year high of $22.84.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $62.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.99 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Hackett Group will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from The Hackett Group’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 33.96%.

HCKT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hackett Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut The Hackett Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.50.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.