The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) Given a $46.00 Price Target at Cowen

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) has been assigned a $46.00 target price by research analysts at Cowen in a report issued on Sunday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MDCO. Oppenheimer set a $48.00 target price on shares of The Medicines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of The Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Medicines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. B. Riley set a $61.00 price target on shares of The Medicines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of The Medicines in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.80.

Shares of The Medicines stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.71. 63,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,892. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.30. The Medicines has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $41.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.02.

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Medicines will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 431,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.89 per share, with a total value of $14,606,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.50 per share, with a total value of $5,520,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 726,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,737,140 over the last three months. 8.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of The Medicines by 2.0% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of The Medicines by 13.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of The Medicines by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Medicines by 7.7% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Medicines by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter.

The Medicines Company Profile

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of therosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The company is developing Inclisiran, an investigational RNA interference therapeutic that inhibits production of proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9, which controls LDL-cholesterol levels.

