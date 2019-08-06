The Providence Service (PRSC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $367.82 million during the quarter. The Providence Service had a positive return on equity of 9.39% and a negative net margin of 1.79%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRSC traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.60. The company had a trading volume of 453 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,711. The company has a market cap of $703.41 million, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.78. The Providence Service has a one year low of $52.45 and a one year high of $75.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised The Providence Service from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered The Providence Service from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

About The Providence Service

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

