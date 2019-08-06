Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stake Raised by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,706,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $605,651,000 after purchasing an additional 17,860 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the first quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 38,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,549,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.7% in the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 57,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 236,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,676,000 after purchasing an additional 8,485 shares during the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMO opened at $268.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.64. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.34 and a 12-month high of $305.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TMO shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $285.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays set a $330.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.17.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.83, for a total transaction of $14,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,193 shares in the company, valued at $97,466,832.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $670,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,029 shares in the company, valued at $10,739,380.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,775 shares of company stock worth $14,986,676. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

