THETA (THETA) Price Hits $0.13

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Over the last week, THETA has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One THETA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Hotbit, IDEX and Binance. THETA has a market cap of $113.05 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $571.39 or 0.04885175 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00041073 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000162 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001084 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

THETA Token Profile

THETA (THETA) is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken. The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling THETA

THETA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, DDEX, IDEX, Coinbit, WazirX, Gate.io, Fatbtc, Upbit, Binance, Bithumb, Hotbit and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

