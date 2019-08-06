Thomas Cook Group plc (LON:TCG) Receives GBX 36 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Thomas Cook Group plc (LON:TCG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 36 ($0.47).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TCG shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Thomas Cook Group in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Oddo Securities lowered Thomas Cook Group to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 18 ($0.24) in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Thomas Cook Group from GBX 46 ($0.60) to GBX 17 ($0.22) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank raised Thomas Cook Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 12 ($0.16) price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Thomas Cook Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

TCG opened at GBX 10.85 ($0.14) on Friday. Thomas Cook Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 91.85 ($1.20). The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 490.72. The stock has a market cap of $205.80 million and a PE ratio of -0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9.73.

Thomas Cook Group

Thomas Cook Group plc provides travel services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Northern Europe. The company operates through Group Tour Operator and Group Airline segments. It owns, manages, or franchises 270 hotels primarily under the Casa Cook, Cook's Club, and Sunwing brands. As of December 12, 2018, the company operated an airline fleet of 101 aircrafts to 120 destinations.

