Thomas H Lee Partners LP Has $2.06 Billion Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY)

Thomas H Lee Partners LP trimmed its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,113,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,200,898 shares during the quarter. Ceridian HCM accounts for 61.3% of Thomas H Lee Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Thomas H Lee Partners LP owned approximately 29.19% of Ceridian HCM worth $2,063,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 31,065 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 2,231.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 207,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 56,176 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,331. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.39 and a fifty-two week high of $56.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,012.20 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.94.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $196.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.29 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Ceridian HCM from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity set a $55.00 target price on Ceridian HCM and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Ceridian HCM to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ceridian HCM from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their target price on Ceridian HCM from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.69.

In related news, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 6,250 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $308,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ozzie J. Goldschmied sold 63,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $3,401,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,155,750 shares of company stock valued at $108,613,210. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

