Tilray (TLRY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $23.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 43.71% and a negative net margin of 159.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 194.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Tilray to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.61. 15,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,691. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion and a PE ratio of -54.05. Tilray has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $300.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TLRY shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Compass Point cut their price objective on Tilray from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Tilray in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Consumer Edge started coverage on Tilray in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vertical Group started coverage on Tilray in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tilray presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.97.

In other news, Director Christine St.Clare sold 4,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $200,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

