TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Stock Holdings Increased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,804 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in TJX Companies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,246 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,140 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 6,053 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David T. Ching sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,846.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 1,480 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $75,998.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,019,657.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.30. The company had a trading volume of 392,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,885,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.26. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $41.49 and a 1-year high of $57.15.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.47% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.60%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TJX. Cowen set a $63.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on TJX Companies to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.34.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

