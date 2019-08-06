TLW Wealth Management LLC Has $3.45 Million Position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

TLW Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. J M Smucker accounts for about 3.6% of TLW Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. TLW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in J M Smucker by 10,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in J M Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in J M Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in J M Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in J M Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on J M Smucker from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on J M Smucker from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut J M Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on J M Smucker from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

In other news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $84,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,223,829.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 2,200 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $249,216.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,975 shares in the company, valued at $15,969,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,269 shares of company stock worth $372,201 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SJM traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.02. 300,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,725. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.42. J M Smucker Co has a 52 week low of $91.32 and a 52 week high of $128.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.30.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that J M Smucker Co will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 41.01%.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

