TokenPay (TPAY) Trading 2.2% Higher This Week

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $9.50 million and $155,063.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00005007 BTC on exchanges including Liquid, Cryptopia, BiteBTC and Sistemkoin. During the last week, TokenPay has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00032109 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003158 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00148436 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00051687 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000561 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000412 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000040 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 20,346,363 coins and its circulating supply is 16,205,755 coins. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay.

TokenPay Coin Trading

TokenPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Liquid, Sistemkoin, TOPBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

