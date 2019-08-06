Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 637 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,950 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,669.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 289,970 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $24,387,000 after acquiring an additional 273,579 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,405 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 24,466 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 91,297 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 54,187 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.14. 1,397,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,037,156. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $63.07 and a 1 year high of $88.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.82.

In other news, insider Brian J. Blaser sold 450,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $33,988,682.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 295,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,334,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total transaction of $219,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,214.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 818,331 shares of company stock worth $65,369,215. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.