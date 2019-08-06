Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 162 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,816 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 141 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 484.6% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COST stock traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $265.59. The stock had a trading volume of 70,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,161. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $272.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.95. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $189.51 and a 12 month high of $284.31.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 25.03%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, April 26th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COST shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $275.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.73.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total value of $441,539.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,213,654.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.62, for a total transaction of $710,389.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at $11,561,021.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,136 shares of company stock worth $7,380,374. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

