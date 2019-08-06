Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 486 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 313.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,851,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,949,043,000 after acquiring an additional 30,981,844 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $797,038,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,196,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,639 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,568,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,300,000 after acquiring an additional 474,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 380.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,252,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $45.15. 3,796,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,899,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $63.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.55.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 47.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.45.

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.29 per share, with a total value of $236,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,830. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Murphy Santiago sold 3,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $145,771.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,818.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

