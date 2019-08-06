Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Stake in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CELG. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Celgene by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,656,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,571,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856,422 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celgene by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,942,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,179,000 after purchasing an additional 787,638 shares during the period. Abrams Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Celgene during the 1st quarter valued at $637,066,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Celgene by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,865,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $364,692,000 after purchasing an additional 172,466 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Celgene by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,990,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,090,000 after purchasing an additional 28,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CELG shares. BidaskClub upgraded Celgene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays cut Celgene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine cut Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.81.

Shares of CELG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.87. 927,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,928,913. The company has a market capitalization of $65.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Celgene Co. has a one year low of $58.59 and a one year high of $98.97.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 89.93% and a net margin of 32.24%. Celgene’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Celgene Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celgene Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

