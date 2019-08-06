Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $55,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Danaher by 123.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Danaher to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.54.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $130.78 per share, for a total transaction of $248,482.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian W. Ellis sold 1,010 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $145,480.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,851.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 392,121 shares of company stock worth $53,603,339 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $136.77. 852,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,556,058. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $145.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

