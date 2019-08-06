Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $262,000 in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Xylem by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,986,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,184,554,000 after acquiring an additional 516,715 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Xylem by 33.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 956,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,598,000 after acquiring an additional 239,822 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Xylem by 65.6% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 596,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,123,000 after acquiring an additional 236,136 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Xylem by 132.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 363,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,719,000 after acquiring an additional 206,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Xylem by 40.2% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 586,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,369,000 after acquiring an additional 168,280 shares during the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen cut shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.69.

In other Xylem news, insider Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $409,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,788,846.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 8,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $702,786.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,376,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,318 shares of company stock worth $2,751,344. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XYL traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.16. 349,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,241. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.19. Xylem Inc has a one year low of $60.65 and a one year high of $85.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Xylem Inc will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

