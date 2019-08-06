Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBLK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 13.2% during the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 18,178 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. 56.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBLK stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $8.80. The stock had a trading volume of 10,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82. The company has a market capitalization of $795.54 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.83. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $15.38.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $166.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.10 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 4.91%. On average, research analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

