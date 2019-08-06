Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 94 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Broadcom by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,644,308 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $418,142,000 after acquiring an additional 96,233 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in Broadcom by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 38,207 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Bank of Edwardsville bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth $409,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth $46,064,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (down from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Charter Equity cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.68.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $265.35. 63,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,122,307. Broadcom Inc has a 52-week low of $202.77 and a 52-week high of $323.20. The company has a market cap of $106.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.88 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total transaction of $5,280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 11,922 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $3,321,230.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,388 shares of company stock valued at $18,198,482. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

