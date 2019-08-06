Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth $35,000. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth $36,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,335,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.79. 167,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,275,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $58.47 and a 1-year high of $80.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.47.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CSX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CSX from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lowered CSX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CSX to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on CSX from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.13.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

