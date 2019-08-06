TOP Trading Down 2.5% Over Last Week (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 6th. Over the last seven days, TOP has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One TOP token can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Huobi Global. TOP has a market cap of $13.00 million and $1.33 million worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TOP alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00236619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008561 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.46 or 0.01304696 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00020621 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00098143 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000449 BTC.

TOP Token Profile

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,898,733,683 tokens. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top. TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog. The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling TOP

TOP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Huobi Global. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TOP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.