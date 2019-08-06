Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.31

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$14.31 and last traded at C$14.37, with a volume of 270132 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.92.

TOU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. GMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$28.50 to C$25.25 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$25.00 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$16.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.25, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$664.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil Corp will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$19.56 per share, with a total value of C$97,776.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,523,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$205,789,612.89. Also, Director Lucille Miller purchased 1,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$17.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,002.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$146,532.58. Insiders purchased 21,467 shares of company stock worth $374,362 over the last ninety days.

About Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU)

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

