TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $17.93 to $18.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $17.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.50 billion to $5.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.44 billion.TransDigm Group also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $17.93-18.25 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Longbow Research assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an equal weight rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $476.00 to $539.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $520.00 price objective (up previously from $460.00) on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $491.27.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $461.33 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $307.36 and a 12 month high of $502.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $488.32.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 50.29% and a net margin of 19.44%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 16.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director John Staer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.67, for a total value of $1,161,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,756.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.89, for a total value of $7,975,881.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,749 shares of company stock valued at $30,135,018. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

