Transportadora de Gas del Sur (TGS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE: TGS) in the last few weeks:

8/1/2019 – Transportadora de Gas del Sur was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

8/1/2019 – Transportadora de Gas del Sur was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/24/2019 – Transportadora de Gas del Sur was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/22/2019 – Transportadora de Gas del Sur was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/20/2019 – Transportadora de Gas del Sur was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

7/4/2019 – Transportadora de Gas del Sur was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/17/2019 – Transportadora de Gas del Sur was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

TGS stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.91. The company had a trading volume of 212,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,552. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.54. Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $17.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.04.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The energy company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 55.91% and a net margin of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $277.30 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the second quarter worth $69,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the second quarter worth $98,000. BP PLC acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 6.7% in the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

