TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) Receives $15.38 Average PT from Analysts

TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.75.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TPH shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a report on Monday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPH. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in TRI Pointe Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TRI Pointe Group during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 438.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TRI Pointe Group during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000.

NYSE TPH traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $13.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,105,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,201. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. TRI Pointe Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $15.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $692.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.33 million. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 6.12%. TRI Pointe Group’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TRI Pointe Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

About TRI Pointe Group

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

