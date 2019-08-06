Troy Asset Management Ltd Grows Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and comprises 0.8% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $19,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 12.8% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 4.2% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 3.3% during the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 23,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 7.2% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BDX traded down $1.53 on Tuesday, reaching $234.81. 1,240,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $208.62 and a twelve month high of $265.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $250.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 14.58%. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. Analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.97%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BDX. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.00.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.03, for a total value of $46,036.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,924.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 16,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.68, for a total transaction of $3,774,827.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,845.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,154 shares of company stock worth $4,955,775 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

