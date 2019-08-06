Troy Asset Management Ltd Has $171.89 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Troy Asset Management Ltd trimmed its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,188,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 7.2% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $171,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 18,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 41,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 15,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In related news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $96,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Kunst purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.66 per share, for a total transaction of $79,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $80.96. 2,483,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,060,542. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $64.67 and a one year high of $92.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.80. The company has a market cap of $126.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 89.41%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Philip Morris International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $102.00 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.92.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.