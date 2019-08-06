TrueChain (TRUE) Trading Up 2.2% This Week

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. TrueChain has a market cap of $32.66 million and $22.48 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueChain token can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00003494 BTC on exchanges including DragonEX, CoinBene, Bithumb and HitBTC. In the last seven days, TrueChain has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $575.15 or 0.04897074 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00041032 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001126 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

TrueChain Profile

TRUE is a token. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup.

TrueChain Token Trading

TrueChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx, ZB.COM, DragonEX, CoinBene and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

