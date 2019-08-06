Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 877 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. United Technologies accounts for approximately 1.5% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $18,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UTX. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in United Technologies by 11.9% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 65,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,414,000 after buying an additional 6,946 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 49,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,006 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 264.6% in the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 48,202 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 34,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.21.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,298 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $583,281.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,186,246.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Technologies stock traded up $2.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,230,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,135,215. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $100.48 and a 12-month high of $144.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.56.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.63%.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

