Trust Co. of Vermont Has $10.23 Million Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Novartis were worth $10,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in Novartis by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Novartis by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 11.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Novartis stock traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.07. 358,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,254,085. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.64. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $71.33 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $201.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.58.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Novartis had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVS. Guggenheim raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.16 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Novartis to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.63.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

