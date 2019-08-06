Trust Co. of Vermont Has $13.24 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up 1.1% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $13,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its position in BlackRock by 5,049.8% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 1,084,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,805,000 after buying an additional 1,063,080 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 50,843.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 485,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,550,000 after buying an additional 484,542 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in BlackRock by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 416,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,073,000 after buying an additional 132,984 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 665,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $284,258,000 after buying an additional 68,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 345,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $147,739,000 after buying an additional 61,469 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $527.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $550.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.03.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $5.56 on Tuesday, reaching $436.88. The stock had a trading volume of 17,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,647. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $469.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.51. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.79 and a 12 month high of $494.91.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.02%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

