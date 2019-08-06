Trust Co. of Vermont Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,512,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,353,000 after acquiring an additional 123,597 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,233,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,876,000 after purchasing an additional 46,784 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,803,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,707,000 after purchasing an additional 92,935 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,237,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,709,000 after purchasing an additional 24,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 987,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,249,000 after purchasing an additional 129,333 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.75. The stock had a trading volume of 71,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,357. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $119.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.