Trust Co. of Vermont Has $8.59 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in CME Group were worth $8,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in CME Group by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $7.13 on Tuesday, hitting $209.01. 122,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,474. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.04. The company has a market cap of $73.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.23. CME Group Inc has a one year low of $161.05 and a one year high of $207.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.02, for a total transaction of $1,790,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,766,776.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.69, for a total transaction of $925,982.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,210,724.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,873 shares of company stock valued at $17,497,999 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.14.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

